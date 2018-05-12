× Logan Police: Cyclist seriously injured after running stop sign, colliding with vehicle

LOGAN, Utah – A cyclist was taken to a hospital with a head injury Friday after police say he ran a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck.

Capt. Curtis Hooley of the Logan Police Department said the crash occurred around 4 p.m. Friday at 300 South and 300 West in Logan.

Hooley said a 21-year-old male on a bicycle was going southbound on 300 West and ran a stop sign before colliding with a pickup truck.

The cyclist hit the side of the truck and suffered a head injury. He was unconscious at first but regained consciousness while being taken to a local hospital. He is in serious condition.