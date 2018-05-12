× At least one killed in overnight Colorado plane crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – Crews are still searching for survivors after a single-engine plane crashed 25 miles south of Denver. Police say the crash killed at least one onboard Friday night.

According to the South Metro Fire Rescue, no flight plan was filed. So search crews had no way of knowing how many people were onboard prior to the crash. They say the small SR-22 Cirrus was capable of carrying four or five people.

KDVR reports that an engine from the plane “embedded in the back of a house.” The woman and her two children inside the home were not injured.

“It could have been, I mean look at these homes, they’re right here. It could have been horrible. I mean it’s horrible for whoever was flying the plane and somebody else who was in it, but it could have been a whole lot worse,” said Julia Jones, a nearby resident. “It sounded like he was revving the plane. I felt like he was coming I saw lights — that was it. 4 to 5 seconds of what was, it felt like he was trying to get it up and then all of a sudden I heard nothing cut to two loud booms and that was it.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but South Metro Firefighters say they have left the scene.