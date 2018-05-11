Woman injured in trash compactor at Salt Lake International Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A woman was injured Friday morning after being stuck in a trash compactor at Salt Lake City International Airport.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department tweeted at about 9:30 a.m. that a 50-year-old woman was trapped between a dumpster and a loading dock.

A short time later, another tweet indicated manpower was used to move the dumpster and the woman had been freed.

Airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer says the incident happened at Terminal 1.

She says the woman was walking up a ramp to drop some boxes in the compactor, and slipped or somehow ended up in the compactor.

Volmer says the woman was alert and talking when she was transported to a hospital.

She is a contract worker at the airport and works for Hojeij Branded Foods.