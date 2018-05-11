Wanted with Scott McKane: Suspects sought from all over Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first set of suspects on this week's Wanted are all being sought by the Logan City Police Department in Cache County.

Police said the first suspect allegedly stole an entire change machine from a local car wash. The man can be seen in surveillance footage attempting to gain access, then took the entire machine and left the scene. Police said the suspect appeared to be a male wearing a safety vest, a hat, and headphones along with a headlamp.

The second suspect out of Logan allegedly received service at a salon, then left without paying. Police said the woman told staff members she would be right back and never returned. Police released two surveillance stills of the suspect, who appeared to be a blonde woman in her twenties or thirties.

The third suspect from Logan allegedly stole a knife out of a box from a sporting goods store. The man appeared in surveillance footage to be a white male, wearing a gray hat and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information these suspects can contact the Logan City Police Department at (435) 716-9300.

The FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) are seeking the suspect of a shooting that happened in Fort Duchesne Sunday. Bradley Moore allegedly shot the 22-year-old victim in his home, who was transferred to the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information on Moore can call the BIA at (435) 725-2677.

The St. George Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect who is wanted for allegedly robbing a Wells Fargo Tuesday afternoon. Police said the suspect did not brandish a gun during the incident. He was described as a Hispanic male, in his mid 20’s, wearing a dark colored ball cap, dark jacket, jeans and white and black lace-up shoes. Anyone with information can call the St. George Police Department at (435)627-4300.