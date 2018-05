SALT LAKE CITY –The Utah Transit Authority is warning people to be alert around Trax trains and platforms.

UTA backed up its warning with a tweet showing a very close call a woman had with a train while on her phone.

Despite that scary incident, the woman stays on her phone and almost walks right into a platform sign.

Safety Reminder: Stay alert when approaching rail platforms. Put your phone away until you're on the train or have exited the platform. This distracted rider was so engrossed in her phone that she had a close call with a train and then almost ran into a platform sign. pic.twitter.com/Mp6duiqenE — UTA (@RideUTA) May 11, 2018