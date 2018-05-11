Girl, 10, suffers severe injuries in Lindon crash

LINDON, Utah — A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized with severe injuries Thursday morning in a crash in Lindon.

According to Lindon Police, the driver of a Honda Pilot attempted to make a left turn from 700 N to Geneva Rd., but drove into the path of an eastbound Chevrolet HHR around 7:40 a.m.

The girl, a passenger in the HHR, was taken to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center, then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital.

Police said other people suffered minor injuries in the crash, and it does not appear speed or alcohol were factors.

Charges may still be pending as the investigation is ongoing.