Blue Boutique Trunk Sale

Blue Boutique is inviting all women to treat themselves this Saturday, May 12th at the Sugar House location 1:30pm-6:00 pm to a pre-Mother’s Day celebration Trunk Show. The A’Jour Lingerie representatives and models will be there showing their Spring and Summer lingerie lines and will be offering discounts on their products. Blue Boutique will also be giving out gift eggs with prizes inside including super discounts, lingerie sets, corsets and other great gifts from the store until supplies run out, including a drawing for an Ajour lingerie set. There will also be discounts in every department. For more information go to blueboutique.com.