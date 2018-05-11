Another day, another flock of baby ducks rescued from storm drain

SANDY, Utah — It is the time of year when mother ducks and their babies are a common sight.

Rescuing a skein of ducklings is also happening a lot.

A Sandy resident saw some baby ducks in a storm drain Friday morning and called the city.

Employees with animal services and public utilities responded and rescued them.

They are now at Parrish Creek Veterinary Clinic.

Another flock of baby ducks was rescued Thursday at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper.

And on May 2, students at Newman Elementary School in Salt Lake City posted photos of seven fuzzy ducklings that hatched near their school.