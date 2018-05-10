We Olive Recipe: Mother’s Day brunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Josh Garcia, co-owner of We Olive at Trolly Square shares two great ideas for Mother's Day brunch this year. For more information click here.

Greek Yogurt with Chocolate Balsamic Glazed Berries

Ingredients:

½ cup blackberries

½ cup strawberries

½ cup blueberries

½ cup raspberries

(You can include any other type of berry or seasonal fruit you would like)

1 tablespoon of honey

1 quart of plain greek yogurt

1 cup of mixed nuts (chopped)

½ cup of Chocolate Balsamic

Directions:

1. Wash and clean all the berries

2. Cut them into bite-size portions and place in a mixing bowl.

3. Add the chocolate balsamic and the honey. Toss till the berries are coated.

4. Refrigerate for up to 24 hours.

5. Place the yogurt in a mixing bowl and whip till its fluffy

6. Take your serving glass, and place enough of the mixed chopped nuts to coat the bottom.

7. Put the yogurt on the top, leave about ½ inch from the top of the glass.

8. Spoon the berry mixture over the top and serve.

Strawberry Shortcake

Ingredients:

1 lb strawberries

1 Large angel food cake or 6 mini angel food cakes

½ cup Strawberry White Balsamic

⅓ cup Meyer Lemon Olive Oil

1 cup heavy whipping cream

Mint leaves

Directions:

1. Wash and clean the strawberries. Cut in half lengthwise, and then cut them in half horizontally.

2. Place the strawberries in a mixing bowl. Pour in the lemon olive oil, and 2/3rds of the balsamic. Chiffonade the mint into thin strips. Toss in the bowl until the strawberries are coated with the olive oil, balsamic and mint. Place the bowl in a refrigerator so all the flavors and merry while you whip the cream.

3. Use either a stand mixer or a bowl with a whisk. Start whipping the cream until you have soft peaks. Once you have soft peaks put in the rest of the strawberry balsamic. Continue to whip until you have stiff peaks.

4. Take the angel food cake(s) and cut them in half horizontally. Spoon the fresh strawberry mixture in the middle of one of the cakes. Take the whip cream and put a nice dollop on top. But the other has the angel food cake on top. Put more strawberries and whip cream on the top and serve.