Two men booked into jail in connection with shooting in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — Officers with the Unified Police Department have arrested two men in connection to a shooting in Kearns that critically injured a man.

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. on May 5 at a home located at 5363 West 5150 South.

A 29-year-old man was shot twice, once in the neck and once in the lower abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and is still hospitalized but improving, according to police.

“We believed at the time that the shooters were roommates of his and the dispute was over money,” UPD Lieutenant Brian Lohrke said. “We have since discovered that the shooters were not living at the house but the dispute was over money, that’s what ultimately led up to this shooting event Saturday morning.”

Right after the shooting, police say two men fled in a Chrsyler Sebring which was later located at 5332 South Crockett Drive.

The Sebring was searched for evidence, and the investigation led officers to Dustin Blackner and Robert Phillips.

Blackner, 29, was arrested May 8 in the area of 3000 South and 200 East in South Salt Lake.

Phillips, 28, was arrested May 9 on Mountain Men Drive in Kearns.

Both men surrendered peacefully and both have been booked into the Salt Lake County jail on pending charges and outstanding warrants.