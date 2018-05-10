Opening acts and headliners announced for the Rio Grande Concert Series

SALT LAKE CITY — The Rio Grande Concert Series released its lineup of performers Thursday.

The concerts will take place Thursdays in May at The Gateway Plaza.

Rio Grande Street will be closed off for the concerts and Olympic Plaza will feature live music, food trucks and craft beer.

Admission is free.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., the opening act is at 7 p.m., and the headliner act will go from 8:15 to 9:30 p.m.

Here is the list of acts.

May 10 – Palace of Buddies and The Helio Sequence.

May 17 – The Arvos and Sammy Brue.

May 24 – Uncle Reno and Quiet Oaks.

May 31 – Madge and Night Marcher.