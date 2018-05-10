× Ogden Standard-Examiner laying off five, according to employees

OGDEN, Utah – For the second time in a week, a Utah newspaper is laying off staff members.

Several journalists at the Ogden Standard-Examiner learned Thursday they are losing their jobs.

According to employees, two reporters, two editors and one photography position will be cut as part of restructuring.

Based on the paper’s online staff list, that leaves about 20 employees in the newsroom.

The move comes just days after the Salt Lake Tribune announced similar layoffs.

Today is a sad day for Ogden and Northern Utah. Ogden Newspapers Inc., @standardex's new owner, has laid off one photographer, two reporters and two editors as part of their restructuring process. — Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (@SergioMarBel) May 10, 2018