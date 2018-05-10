Ogden Standard-Examiner laying off five, according to employees
OGDEN, Utah – For the second time in a week, a Utah newspaper is laying off staff members.
Several journalists at the Ogden Standard-Examiner learned Thursday they are losing their jobs.
According to employees, two reporters, two editors and one photography position will be cut as part of restructuring.
Based on the paper’s online staff list, that leaves about 20 employees in the newsroom.
The move comes just days after the Salt Lake Tribune announced similar layoffs.