Man arrested after owner of stolen vehicle saw it parked on Main Street

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested after the owner of a stolen vehicle saw it parked in Salt Lake City.
The owner saw his vehicle and a man inside it at 1300 South Main Street just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The owner called police who arrived just a few minutes later.
After a brief investigation and a short foot pursuit, officers arrested 65-year-old Patrick Valdez.
He was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and tools used for burglary.
40.741598 -111.891078