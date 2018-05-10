Man arrested after owner of stolen vehicle saw it parked on Main Street

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested after the owner of a stolen vehicle saw it parked in Salt Lake City.

The owner saw his vehicle and a man inside it at 1300 South Main Street just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The owner called police who arrived just a few minutes later.

After a brief investigation and a short foot pursuit, officers arrested 65-year-old Patrick Valdez.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and tools used for burglary.