MÄLSTROM Salon in Salt Lake City has been around for over 20 years. Today they showed us how easy it is to transform your old look for a more modern fresh hair style. If you would like to make an appointment with one of the trained staff at the salon click here.
MÄLSTROM Salon shows how to update an old hairstyle
