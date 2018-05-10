MÄLSTROM Salon shows how to update an old hairstyle

Posted 9:00 pm, May 10, 2018, by , Updated at 09:05PM, May 10, 2018

MÄLSTROM Salon in Salt Lake City has been around for over 20 years. Today they showed us how easy it is to transform your old look for a more modern fresh hair style. If you would like to make an appointment with one of the trained staff at the salon click here. 