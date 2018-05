Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Justin Pitchard owner of the Ogden Master Muffler shares some advice on getting your car or truck ready for your summer road trips. The Master Muffler in Ogden is celebrating its grand re-opening with food trucks, bounce houses, drinks, and raffles. Visit them at 390 Wall Ave in Ogden Saturday from 8 am - 5 pm.

Visit mastermuffler.net or call 801-393-8449