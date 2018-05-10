Family speaks after woman seriously injured by wrong-way driver fleeing police after shooting in SLC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A wrong-way driver speeding away from police crashed into a woman who was just miles away from her home, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries.

Tina Berry's loved ones are by her side and are having a difficult time comprehending how a tragedy like this could happen to their family twice in a matter of months.

"Pulling up on that accident I had no words; it was unbelievable to think she was smack in the middle of it," said Amanda Nisson, Tina's daughter. "Even knowing she was alive I questioned whether she was going to make it."

Thursday just after midnight, first responders forced open Tina's car door, putting her on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

"It broke my heart of how scared she must have been," Nisson said.

Tina was on her way home from work, only one exit away, when she was hit head-on by a wrong-way vehicle with no lights on traveling on SR-201. The driver was speeding away from police after a drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City.

When Tina's sister, Traci Green, found out what happened she said: "It was deja vu, the exact same thing happened to my son: exact," Green said.

This crash bringing to life a tragedy the family endured last January when Green's son, Michael, was hit by a wrong way driver, high on meth, speeding from police on State Street in a stolen BMW.

"It was that whole night all over again," Green said.

Michael left behind his mother, wife and two young children; and now Tina's life is changed forever.

"It's hard to even fathom. I don't get how this has happened twice in 16 months, I mean, that doesn't happen," Green said.

Tina's injuries are severe. She has bleeding in her brain that doctors say is under control, several spine fractures, and the family found out her spine is dislocated from her pelvis, which makes for a long and painful recovery.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Berry family.

As for the people in the other car, there were four total: two with minor injuries and two others who ran from the scene. Police are still searching for those two.