Beef Fajita Salad with Salsa Verde

1 beef Flank Steak (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 jar (16 ounces) salsa verde, divided

2 medium Poblano peppers

1 large onion, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices

1 red bell pepper, seeded, cut into quarters

8 cups chopped romaine or iceberg lettuce

1 cup 1/4-inch thick cut jicama strips

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Garnish:

1 lime, cut into wedges

Press black pepper evenly onto beef steak. Place steak and 3/4 cup salsa verde in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator for 6 hours or as long as overnight.

Place Poblano peppers in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill peppers, covered, 9 to 10 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) or until skins are completely blackened, turning occasionally. Place peppers in food-safe plastic bag; close bag. Let stand 15 minutes.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Spray onion slices and bell pepper lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Place steak in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange onion slices and bell pepper around steak. Grill steak, onion slices and bell pepper, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 16 to 21 minutes) or until steak is medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness and onion and bell pepper are tender, turning occasionally. Keep warm.

Remove and discard skins, stems and seeds from Poblano peppers; cut into 1/2-inch slices. Cut onion slices in half. Cut bell peppers into 1/2-inch slices. Carve steak across the grain into thin slices. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Toss lettuce with 1/2 cup salsa verde; arrange on serving platter. Top with onion, peppers, jicama and beef. Drizzle with remaining 1 cup salsa verde. Sprinkle with cilantro. Garnish with lime wedges, if desired.

Recipe courtesy: www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com