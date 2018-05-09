Utah scouting community optimistic about future after losing partnership with LDS Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Local scout leaders believe the scouting program can survive in Utah despite The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints parting ways with the Boy Scouts of America organization.

“We've had a great partnership with the church for 105 years and losing that membership is sad for us,” said Mark Griffin, scout executive for the Great Salt Lake Council.

It’s one of three councils in Utah with a significant number of LDS youth. When the LDS Church cuts ties with BSA at the end of 2019, and replaces it with its own gospel-based youth program, the council could lose almost half of its scouts, along with funding.

Historically, the LDS church has been the biggest sponsor of BSA in the country. In 2015, the church raised concerns over the BSA’s decision to lift its ban on openly gay troop leaders.

“They've said we're not leaving because we don't like Scouting, we're leaving because we need a similar worldwide program,” Griffin said of his understanding of the LDS Church's decision.

Griffin says they’ll spend the next 20 months transitioning kids who still want to be part of the program to other groups.

“Our area here is 50 percent not members of the church, so we're very, very sustainable," he said.

Stan Lockhart is the past president of the Utah National Parks Council. 99 percent of its troops are sponsored by the LDS church. He believes many will choose to stick with BSA.

“We're committed to those who choose to participate will still have an open experience. Scouting still has a place, it will just be different here in Utah,” Lockhart said.

Peter Brownstein, a Jewish scout leader, says he is happy with the decision and applauds the LDS Church.

“I may or may not agree 100 percent, but when you talk about religious liberty, and religious freedom, it's important that they are allowed to do what they do as long as it does not negatively impact others," he said.

Here is the statement from the Utah National Parks Council: