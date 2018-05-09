× Racist comments may have sparked confrontation at middle school volleyball game in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The principals of two Utah middle schools have sent a letter to parents after they say derogatory comments were exchanged and a verbal confrontation ensued at a middle school volleyball game.

According to a letter sent to parents, the incident occurred May 2 at a JV girls volleyball game between Bryant and Clayton Middle Schools, both of which are located in Salt Lake City.

“During the course of the afternoon’s events, some derogatory comments were allegedly exchanged between students from the rival teams. While we are still working to confirm the exact sequence of events, some of the comments appear to have been racially offensive in nature,” the letter states.

The principals say they are also investigating a “verbal confrontation between an after-school staff member from Clayton and a student from Bryant” as well as threats exchanged between students at the two schools.

“Racism in any form is unacceptable in our schools, and as your principals, we want you to know we are working together to hear from students on both sides of the incident to determine what happened,” the letter states. “We are also working together with District administrators and our district’s after-school program director to make sure restitution is made.”

Specific details about the comments made as well as the verbal confrontation between a staff member and student were not immediately available.

The full letter from principals Larry Madden of Bryant Middle School and Jared Wright of Clayton Middle School is below: