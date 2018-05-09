Racist comments may have sparked confrontation at middle school volleyball game in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — The principals of two Utah middle schools have sent a letter to parents after they say derogatory comments were exchanged and a verbal confrontation ensued at a middle school volleyball game.
According to a letter sent to parents, the incident occurred May 2 at a JV girls volleyball game between Bryant and Clayton Middle Schools, both of which are located in Salt Lake City.
“During the course of the afternoon’s events, some derogatory comments were allegedly exchanged between students from the rival teams. While we are still working to confirm the exact sequence of events, some of the comments appear to have been racially offensive in nature,” the letter states.
The principals say they are also investigating a “verbal confrontation between an after-school staff member from Clayton and a student from Bryant” as well as threats exchanged between students at the two schools.
“Racism in any form is unacceptable in our schools, and as your principals, we want you to know we are working together to hear from students on both sides of the incident to determine what happened,” the letter states. “We are also working together with District administrators and our district’s after-school program director to make sure restitution is made.”
Specific details about the comments made as well as the verbal confrontation between a staff member and student were not immediately available.
The full letter from principals Larry Madden of Bryant Middle School and Jared Wright of Clayton Middle School is below:
“Dear Bryant Middle School and Clayton Middle School families,
On Thursday, the Bryant and Clayton JV girls volleyball teams played each other at Bryant Middle School. During the course of the afternoon’s events, some derogatory comments were allegedly exchanged between students from the rival teams. While we are still working to confirm the exact sequence of events, some of the comments appear to have been racially offensive in nature.
Racism in any form is unacceptable in our schools, and as your principals, we want you to know we are working together to hear from students on both sides of the incident to determine what happened. We are also working together with District administrators and our district’s after-school program director to make sure restitution is made.
As part of Thursday’s events, there was a verbal confrontation between an after-school staff member from Clayton and a student from Bryant. This incident is also being investigated. We have also been made aware that there have been threats exchanged between Bryant and Clayton students. We have condemned these actions and made clear to our students that such behavior will not be tolerated.
While there is not yet a conclusion, we wanted to make sure you, as parents, were made aware of this incident and the steps we are taking to come to a resolution. Our priority is to make sure that all students can come to school in a safe and supportive environment. We will update you as we gather more information.
If you have an opportunity to discuss these events with your child, we encourage you to do so. We also ask that you remind your students to use social media wisely. While this incident has been a negative experience for many, we hope it can become an important lesson to all our students about the importance of treating every person with dignity, kindness and respect, as well as a reminder that racism in our schools will not be tolerated.
If you have any questions, please reach out to either of us at Larry.Madden@slcschools.org or Jared.Wright@slcschools.org.”