TONIGHT at NINE: Is helicopter parenting downgrading children’s development?
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Riverton
-
Search and rescue underway for injured hiker in Weber Co.
-
Rollover accident on Legacy Pkwy north of Parrish, helicopter called
-
At the Movies: ‘A Wrinkle in Time’
-
Storm brings valley rain, mountain snow to Utah
-
-
FOX 13 Continues Demographic Domination in March
-
Pregnant Utah woman dies in hiking accident in Hawaii
-
Layton Police: Car runs red light and hits motorcycle, critically injuring rider
-
Parenting Advice and Regrets from Empty Nesters
-
Hundreds march to demand LDS Church end ‘worthiness interviews’ with children
-
-
Motorcycle rider critically injured in apparent road rage incident in Summit County
-
Snow expected to hit Utah Saturday evening into Sunday
-
Rockets hold off Jazz to win 100-87, take 3-1 lead in series