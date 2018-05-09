× Hatch: As prisoners return from N. Korea, remember Josh Holt

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Orrin Hatch reminded his Senate colleagues Wednesday to remember Joshua Holt, who had been imprisoned in Venezuela for nearly two years.

The reminder came after an announcement was made that three detainees from the United States were to be released from prison in North Korea.

In his address on the Senate, Hatch vowed to continue working with the administration to secure Josh’s release:

In December of last year, Holt’s family released an audio message from Joshua, in which he complained of a serious illness.

“I’m very dizzy and I can’t think and my stomach hurts, very bad,” the voice on the recording said. “I don’t know what to do.”

Holt was set to stand trial in Venezuela.