Mother's Day is an important day for us to thank our moms for all the hard work they do. But that does not mean you have to break the bank to show her just how much you care. Financial expert Rachel Langlois from Cyprus Credit Union shares some affordable gift options that focus more on personal connections rather than material gifts. If you would like to get more financial advice visit CyprusCU.com or visit a branch by clicking here.