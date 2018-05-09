× Bountiful Police seek help identifying suspect after woman assaulted in cemetery

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police in Bountiful are asking the public for help as they investigate an assault in a cemetery that occurred last month.

Bountiful Police say they responded to a the Lakeview Cemetery on April 27 around 10:20 p.m. on reports a woman was screaming for help near the sidewalk on Bountiful Boulevard.

Police say the 33-year-old woman told officers she was walking in the cemetery and that an unknown male asked her for money, assaulted her and then fled west on foot.

Two nearby witnesses heard the assault but did not see the suspect, and police searched the area with a K9 and did not find the man.

Police say the woman had minor injuries consistent with an assault, and she was treated at a local hospital.

Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with the suspect that night to contact them. The man is described as Polynesian male in his early 20s who stands an estimated 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 270 pounds.

The man had black hair down to his chain and a few days of growth of untrimmed facial hair, police said. Authorities say he was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans with tears at the knees and blue or black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about the assault or the suspect is asked to call Bountiful Police via dispatch at 801-298-6000.