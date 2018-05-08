The 1st Annual Hats of Hope fashion show and auction will be highlighting creative, interesting and fun hats made from local individuals, groups and companies to be auctioned off to raise money for Stage 4, Metastatic Breast Cancer Warriors! The event is this Friday, May 11th at Club 90 for anyone one over the age of 21. Doors open at 6PM and tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door. Click Here to buy tickets.
