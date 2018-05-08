Suspect arrested after SWAT team surrounds him east of Interstate 15 near Santaquin in Utah County

Photo Gallery
SANTAQUIN, Utah — A SWAT team has been sent to the area of South Pole Canyon near Santaquin in Utah County.
Police responded to the area of east of I-15 at exit 242 around 9:30 Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from the Santaquin Fire Department.
A short time later, a tweet confirmed the issue has been resolved, and the subject has been arrested and taken into custody.
Fox 13 viewer Angella Garlick sent photos of the scene.
Photo Gallery
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
39.975510 -111.785211