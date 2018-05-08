Suspect arrested after SWAT team surrounds him east of Interstate 15 near Santaquin in Utah County

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A SWAT team has been sent to the area of South Pole Canyon near Santaquin in Utah County.

Police responded to the area of east of I-15 at exit 242 around 9:30 Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from the Santaquin Fire Department.

SWAT activity south pole canyon community and exit 242, and east of 1-15. No danger to public at this time. Officers asking people to stay clear of the area.#SWAT #Santaquin See https://t.co/Uvn0WJ6Yop for updates as they are available. — SantaquinFire (@SantaquinFire) May 8, 2018

A short time later, a tweet confirmed the issue has been resolved, and the subject has been arrested and taken into custody.

UPDATE: SWAT situation in @SantaquinUtah has been resolved. PIO inquiries should be directed to @UtahDPS — SantaquinFire (@SantaquinFire) May 8, 2018

Fox 13 viewer Angella Garlick sent photos of the scene.

