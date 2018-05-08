Recipe: Skillet Campfire Dessert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skillet Campfire Dessert by Bill & Toni Thayn

1 ½-2 c fresh berries 3 TBL sugar

¼ c butter ½-3/4 lb pound cake or angel food cake

Caramel filled chocolate candies

Combine berries and sugar in a bowl and let sit for 10 minutes.

Add the butter to a 12 inch cast iron skillet and allow to melt over low heat. Cut the cake into 1-inch cubes. Add to the hot skillet and cook, turning often until all sides are toasty. Remove from the heat source.

Sprinkle berries over the toasted cubes and then sprinkle with candies. Allow it to sit until the berries are warm and the chocolate begins to melt.

**this can be made over a campfire, on a grill or even your stove!