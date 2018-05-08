Pink and purple hair propels students to better test scores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Sharon Moore's sixth-grade class made a goal and achieved it, and now everyone near her will notice the result.

That's because Ms. Moore told her students she would dye her hair pink and purple if they improved their test scores between the Fall and Spring.

The students set their goal: to increase their scores by ten percent, and they beat the mark, bumping them up seventeen percent.

Moore says making and achieving a goal like that helps her students know they have the ability to succeed elsewhere in life.

"Statistics say if they live on the west side, if they're in a title one school, if they are below average when they start, they're never going to improve, and statistically they proved the world wrong," said Moore.