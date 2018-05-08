× Ogden police seek possible victims of man accused of kidnapping, sexual abuse

OGDEN, Utah – Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday identifying victims that may have been assaulted by a Weber County man who offered rides to victims and allegedly assaulted them.

According to a press release made by Ogden City Police, Genaro Gabino De Jesus was booked into jail on April 6 for aggravated kidnapping and forcible sexual abuse charges following an investigation by the Ogden Special Victims Unit.

Police stated that they had linked other criminal investigations to Gabino De Jesus, and were working to screen these cases and charging him.

Gabino De Jesus is known to have allegedly assaulted victims who were 14, 17, 18, and 29 years old.

Investigators said that Gabino De Jesus may have approached additional victims with his car, offering them a ride. Gabino De Jesus may have made initial contact with the victims by appearing friendly and unintimidating.

Ogden City Police officials are asking anyone with information on Gabino De Jesus to contact Detective Hrabal at 801-629-8496.

Gabino De Jesus may have lured additional victims in Utah-wide, as well as in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and California.

Police released a list of vehicles that Gabino De Jesus may have been using:

Green Chevrolet Cavalier, (unknown year)

A brown pickup truck with a toolbox in the bed, (unknown year)

2004, white Ford Freestar Van