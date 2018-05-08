× Ogden man dies after apartment building fire; arson suspect could face homicide charge

OGDEN, Utah — A 66-year-old man has been taken off life support after he suffered severe burn injuries in a fire at his apartment building last week.

Ogden Police identified the victim as Dennis Singleton.

“Mr. Singleton’s family was notified of his condition and were with him when life support was removed. Mr. Singleton died Friday May 4th at 1pm. Autopsy results are pending,” a statement from Ogden Police said.

According to the Ogden Fire Department, the fire started at 2638 Adams Avenue around 1:18 p.m. on May 1.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy flames engulfing apartments on the second floor. The fire damaged six of the building’s 18 apartments.

On May 2, police announced the arrest of 56-year-old Kristilynn Thompson, who is facing a charge of aggravated arson in connection with the fire. Thompson also faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Ogden Police, Singleton and Thompson lived together.

Since Singleton has died, the Weber County Attorney’s Office may file a charge of criminal homicide against Thompson.

The investigation is ongoing.