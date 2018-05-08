Motorcycle rider critically injured in apparent road rage incident in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — An 18-year-old male was critically injured when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in an apparent road rage incident in Summit County.

The incident happened Monday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. on state Route 32 just south of Oakley, according to Lt. Todd Royce with the Utah Highway Patrol.

A white passenger car and two motorcycles were involved.

The white car had passed the motorcycles, then its driver applied the brakes in front of the bikes.

One of the motorcyclists attempted to catch up with the car, which braked again, causing the motorcycle to hit the car.

The driver of the car then fled the scene and is still outstanding.

The car is believed to be a newer model white Chevrolet Malibu with minor damage to the rear end where the motorcycle hit it.

The man on the motorcycle was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital with critical head injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, call Summit County dispatch at 435 615-3600.