× Logan police seek suspect who allegedly stole entire change machine

LOGAN, Utah – The Logan City Police Department is seeking a suspect who allegedly attempted to get change out of machines at a local car wash by hitting them.

Police said the incident happened on April 27 at 3:12 a.m.

According to a post made by the department, one of the change machines became detached and the suspect ran off with it.

Police said the suspect appeared to be a male wearing a safety vest, a hat and headphones along with a headlamp.

They are asking anyone with information on the suspect or theft to contact Detective Wursten at 435-716-9485.