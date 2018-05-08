Logan police seek suspect who allegedly stole entire change machine
LOGAN, Utah – The Logan City Police Department is seeking a suspect who allegedly attempted to get change out of machines at a local car wash by hitting them.
Police said the incident happened on April 27 at 3:12 a.m.
According to a post made by the department, one of the change machines became detached and the suspect ran off with it.
Police said the suspect appeared to be a male wearing a safety vest, a hat and headphones along with a headlamp.
They are asking anyone with information on the suspect or theft to contact Detective Wursten at 435-716-9485.
41.736980 -111.833836