Family displaced by house fire

SANDY, Utah – Investigators are looking into what caused a fire around 9:30 p.m. on Monday night at 7580 S. 425 E. in Sandy.

Crews say they arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from what looked to be the second floor of the home but when firefighters got into the home they found that the fire was contained to the basement.

Captain Ryan Lessner with Sandy City Fire says that at least one person was home at the time of the fire and they were alerted by smoke detectors.

Firefighters say one person was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Captain Lessner says the home suffered smoke damage so the family won’t be able to stay there for the time being.

The Red Cross is helping the family find somewhere else to live.

Crews on scene were not able to give a dollar estimate for the damage.