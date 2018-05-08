EMS workers warn mountain bikers to be cautious after third injury near Moab

MOAB, Utah – Grand County EMS warned mountain bikers to be careful following a third major trauma on a mountain biking trail in 30 days.

According to a post made by Grand County EMS, crews transferred a biker Tuesday via St Mary’s Careflight to the hospital following an injury on the Captain Ahab trail near Moab.

EMS officials said this was the third major trauma on the trail in 30 days.

“Bike within your limits, familiarize yourself with trails and wear all your safety gear,” EMS officials reminded mountain bikers.