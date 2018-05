SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — Firefighters are battling a large fire in Sanpete County.

Just after noon on Tuesday, several engines responded to a structure fire north of Fairview and just off of Highway 89.

It’s in a remote and wooded area and¬†Sanpete County Fire Warden, Thomas Peterson, says crews are battling to keep it from becoming a wildland fire.

Crews are monitoring nearby homes and if the fire begins to threaten them, they will be asked to evacuate.