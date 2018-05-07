SLC breaks ground on new homeless resource center for women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – The first homeless resource center in Salt Lake City is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Organizers broke ground on the Geraldine E. King Women’s Resource Center on Monday, located at 131 East 700 South.

“It has been a long road and certainly not always an easy one,” said Jackie Biskupski, Salt Lake City Mayor.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams thanked the efforts of many officials and hundreds of individuals.

“We are taking a big step forward today to minimize homelessness," McAdams said.

The 60,000 square foot building will house 200 beds for single women. It will be a safe place where they can look for jobs and go through treatment.

“From domestic violence, who are struggling with addiction, who`ve lost their families, who have lost all hope, and this is their last chance. That's what this is all about,” said Spencer Cox, Utah Lt. Governor.

With immediate access to services, women won’t have to spend months or years in the shelter.

“Through this new shelter model, and the program rich environment that will support that model, they will find a way up, and a way out of their challenges and a way out of homelessness,” said McAdams.

The non-profit group, Shelter the Homeless headed up the project.

“It's going to be a great blessing in the lives of a great many women,” said Harris Simmons, president of Shelter the Homeless Organization.

They received help from government, businesses and private citizens – including Pat King.

“My mother had adversity,” said King.

The building is named after King’s mother, Geraldine.

“She raised seven children. She was on public assistance. She became very self-sufficient and she always wanted to give back. The real thing is going to be two, three, four, five years from now how many women come through here that are self-sufficient,” said King.

This is one of three resource centers that will open July 2019. One is located in Salt Lake and the other is in South Salt Lake. All of these projects must be completed before The Road Home shelter on Rio Grande Street closes next June.