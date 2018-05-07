× Salt Lake County Library celebrates Digital Inclusion Week

SALT LAKE COUNTY – The Salt Lake County Library is encouraging people to connect with others by participating in County Library Digital Inclusion week.

From May 7-11, library guests can attend a number of technology classes from 3-D printing basics to kid’s coding.

“All of our public computers are available for anyone to use,” said Tavin Stucki, PR Coordinator with Salt Lake County Library. “People can come here for everything from playing games and checking Facebook to putting together legal documents and setting up business contacts and things like that.”

To find Digital Inclusion Week events, search for keyword “digital” on the County Library’s online calendar at slcolibrary.org/calendar. Share digital experiences using #digitalinclusion and #thecountylibrary on social media.