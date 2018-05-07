× Pregnant Utah woman dies in hiking accident in Hawaii

KAAAWA, Hawaii — A 34-year-old Salt Lake City woman died Saturday when she was struck by falling rocks on a hike on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, according to reports by Honolulu Star Advertiser and Hawaii News Now.

Local media reports do not identify the woman, but they say she was six months pregnant and hiking with her husband on the Makaua Hidden Valley Trail at the time of the accident.

According to Honolulu Star Advertiser’s report, Honolulu Fire Department crews, including a rescue helicopter, responded to an emergency call at 12:35 p.m. that day.

“The woman was found at 1:31 p.m. unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing, according to an HFD report. She was airlifted to a landing zone established at Swanzy Beach Park, transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services and later pronounced dead,” Honolulu Star Advertiser’s report said.

