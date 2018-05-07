Officer involved in West Valley City crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An officer is recovering after a three-car crash in West Valley City early Monday morning.

Police said the officer was stopped at a red light on northbound 5600 W at 3500 S when he was rear-ended around 4 a.m.

Another car then hit the police cruiser in the intersection.

"The driver of the car that hit him took off running. The officers pursued him on foot just across the street behind the VASA Fitness center. They were able to get a hold of him - locate him there - and bring him back to the scene," said Sgt. Jake Hill, West Valley City Police Department.

That driver is being tested for impairment. Officers with Unified Police are investigating the incident.