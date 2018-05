Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Kaysville City's former Fire Chief kicked down a door and rescued a dog from his neighbor's home, which caught fire Monday.

A Davis County dispatcher confirmed the fire happened near 1900 E and 1100 S.

No one else who lives at the residence was home at the time of the blaze.

Aerial photographs taken at the scene show significant damage.

