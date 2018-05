× Heber police warn public of burglary upswing

HEBER, Utah – The Heber City Police Department warned the public Monday of an increase in auto burglaries, auto theft, and garage theft.

Residents were advised not to leave valuables in their vehicles, or leave their garage doors open.

“The weather is nice, we are enjoying being outside, and so are those individuals that like to take things that don’t belong to them,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “Help protect yourself from these individuals!”