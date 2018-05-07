Brush fire burning near Snow Canyon High School in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Firefighters are battling a brush fire in a field near Snow Canyon High School in St. George, the St. George News reported.

Firefighters from St. George Fire Department were dispatched to the fire just before 8 p.m. in the field between Tuweap Drive and Lava Flow Drive. They were still trying to extinguish the blaze as of 8:50 p.m.

Tuweap Drive is closed to all traffic in the area of the fire.

A St. George News reporter on scene reports large flames and firefighters in brush trucks dousing the blaze.

