Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY – A woman was taken to the hospital after police said she was hit by a car near 1830 South and 700 East in Salt Lake City.

Police said the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

A woman was crossing the street when a car hit her, and she was rushed to the hospital. The woman was in critical condition when she was transferred.

Officers said that the driver was not impaired, and speed was not a factor in the accident.

Police said the driver was cooperating with investigators.