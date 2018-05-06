× Suspect dead, officer critically injured after exchange of gunfire in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — A police officer is in critical condition and a suspect was killed after an exchange of gunfire in Casper, Wyoming Sunday.

According to a press release from Casper City, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Fairdale in Casper Sunday, and upon arrival the officers engaged in an exchange of gunfire.

The press release states an officer was hit by gunfire and is in critical condition while the suspect is deceased.

No further details about the original call or the sequence of events leading up to the shooting were immediately available.

Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters issued this statement: “We have asked for and are receiving the assistance of Natrona County Sheriff’s Department, Mills Police Department, Evansville Police Department, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol in covering our public safety needs in Casper for the next several hours. As everyone might imagine, this is a very emotional situation and the agencies have agreed to help us take our calls.”

The identities of the parties involved have not been released.