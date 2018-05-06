× Rockets hold off Jazz to win 100-87, take 3-1 lead in series

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz looked better in Game 4 than they did in Game 3, but they still trailed for the entirety of the game as the Houston Rockets won 100-87.

After getting blown out in Game 3, the Jazz put on a better showing in Game 4.

While the Rockets took the lead early and never relinquished it, the Jazz kept things close and ended the first half down by 10 at 58-48.

Dante Exum left the game for the Jazz in the second half with left hamstring soreness and did not return.

The Jazz narrowed the Rockets’ lead to as little as five in the fourth quarter, but Houston held on for the 100-87 win.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz in scoring with 25 points and had nine rebounds. Joe Ingles was good for 15 points and Rudy Gobert chipped in 11 in the loss.

Royce O’Neale added eight points for the Jazz, two of which came on a decisive dunk.

A picture. It will last longer. 😎 pic.twitter.com/oW11msSvqs — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) May 7, 2018

Chris Paul and James Harden led the Rockets in scoring, with 27 and 24 points respectively.

The Rockets lead the series 3-1, and the Jazz will face elimination in Game 5 on Tuesday in Houston. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m.