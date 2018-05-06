Police seek suspects who stole two cars from same victims in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say thieves stole two cars from the same victims this weekend, and they are asking anyone who sees either vehicle to call police.

Lt. Brian Lohrke of the Unified Police Department said the thefts occurred Friday night or Saturday morning in Salt Lake City.

The thieves stole both of the victims’ vehicles, a 2014 gray Acura MDX with Utah license plate D08 4MH and a 2015 white Volkswagen GTI with Utah license plate “BUILD”.

Anyone who sees either vehicle or who recognizes the suspects in the surveillance image posted above is asked to call UPD at 801-743-7000.