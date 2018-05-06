× Man in critical condition following Cottonwood Heights auto-bicycle accident

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – A 46-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Sunday after being hit by a car’s side-view mirror while on his bicycle.

According to Sgt. Pazoi with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department, the incident happened at La Cresta Dr. and Highland Dr. at 2:30 a.m.

The man, who Pazoi said was intoxicated, was attempting to cross the street in an unsafe manner while on his bicycle.

Two cars were able to avoid the man, but a third car struck him, Pazoi said.

The man was hit in the face and suffered bruises and missing teeth. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Pazoi said that the bicyclist was known by police to have crossed the street in unsafe ways in the past.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with police.