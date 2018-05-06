Creators of Jazz shrine in Salt Lake City say inspiration was dream about ‘Pistol Pete’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The creators of a pop-up shrine dedicated to the Utah Jazz have revealed their identities.

Mo Reeder and Adam Bateman are two of the three people who claim they set up the first items at the shrine more than two weeks ago.

They say this wasn’t a random idea.

“Pistol Pete came and it was memories, almost like a vision and a dream of when I used to watch in middle school doing his dribbling drills,” Bateman said.

He claims the late Jazz great, Pete Maravich, appeared to him in a dream.

“He looked up and spoke to me directly and encouraged me to do this shrine,” Bateman said.

Mo Reeder, another of the shrine’s creators, claims he had a similar dream.

“I woke up and saw a pair of game used athletic socks on my bed,” Reeder said.

Both men decided they couldn’t ignore the signs.

“We’re not going to ignore the vision,” Reeder said. “We aren’t going to be the ones.”

The shrine has evolved since it came to life.

“Most of this stuff is stuff that other people have brought,” Bateman said.

Mo’s young son Max has even made some offerings.

“These are things that are so special to me,” the six-year-old said.

Before Sunday’s game 4, Reeder, Bateman and a handful of other Jazz fans gathered to recite a spell.

“Our opponent’s goals we will foil,” they chanted.

They hope the positive vibes the shrine inspires will find their way to the arena, and help the team pull off the unthinkable upset over the top seed Houston Rockets.

“Go Jazz, go Jazz, go Jazz,” they chanted.