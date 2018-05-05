× Utah Jazz’s Derrick Favors, Ricky Rubio both questionable for Game 4 on Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Derrick Favors and Ricky Rubio are both “questionable” for Game 4 against the Houston Rockets in Salt Lake City Sunday, the Jazz announced Saturday.

According to the Utah Jazz’s official Twitter account, Rubio and Favors are both questionable for Sunday while Thabo Sefolosha is out for surgery on his right knee.

Rubio suffered a left hamstring injury in Game 6 of the series vs the Oklahoma City Thunder and has not played since.

Favors left Game 3 of the series against Houston Friday night with a left ankle sprain.

While the Jazz split the opening road games of the Western Conference semifinals, the Rockets blew out the Jazz at home in Salt Lake City in Game 3. The teams will meet next on Sunday for Game 4, which is scheduled for 6 p.m.