× Provo man arrested after allegedly sending porn to siblings, ‘hissing’ at sister

PROVO, Utah – A Provo man was arrested Friday for allegedly sending pornographic material to several family members, and “hissing” at his 13-year-old sister, who he spied on while she was in the shower.

27-year-old Max Forrest was arrested for nine counts of distribution of pornographic material and one count of voyeurism of a child under 14 years of age.

According to a probable cause statement released by police, Forrest entered his family’s home Friday morning and sent his 17-year-old sister multiple text messages that included pornographic images and videos.

Forrest’s sister told police she was “shocked and disgusted” by the text messages, and immediately deleted them.

Police said that Max was found Friday morning by his mother, standing over his 13-year-old sister, “hissing.”

Forrest’s 13-year-old sibling reportedly told police that he had attempted to gain access to the bathroom while she was showering, and had left a note asking her if she wanted to bathe with him. She told police that she had tried to cover herself with a towel while Forrest was attempting to access the bathroom, but that he most likely had seen her while unclothed.

Upon examination of Forrest’s phone, police said they found multiple sexually explicit messages that were sent to his sister in law.

“It appears as if Max [Forrest] had already deleted the images and video he had sent to his 17-year-old sister,” police said.

Forrest was booked into the Utah County Jail for the above charges.