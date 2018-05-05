× Crews respond to fire at auto salvage yard in Logan; SR-30 closed near 2000 West

LOGAN, Utah — Fire crews are responding to a fire at a salvage yard in Logan Saturday, and there are concerns about fuel and other flammable products.

Capt. Tyson Budge with Logan Police says there is a large fire at DD Auto and Salvage Yard, located at 2000 West and 200 North (State Road 30.)

Budge said there is a lot of fuel and other flammable products in the yard.

State Route 30 is closed in the vicinity due to smoke and to expedite access for emergency vehicles.

Due to a large fire on SR 30 (valley view hwy) approximately 1900 W, the road will be shut down for traffic in that area. Expect delays and please find an alternate route. — LCPD 9-1-1 Dispatch (@Logan_Cache_911) May 5, 2018

