Crews respond to fire at auto salvage yard in Logan; SR-30 closed near 2000 West
LOGAN, Utah — Fire crews are responding to a fire at a salvage yard in Logan Saturday, and there are concerns about fuel and other flammable products.
Capt. Tyson Budge with Logan Police says there is a large fire at DD Auto and Salvage Yard, located at 2000 West and 200 North (State Road 30.)
Budge said there is a lot of fuel and other flammable products in the yard.
State Route 30 is closed in the vicinity due to smoke and to expedite access for emergency vehicles.
Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we’ll update this story as more details emerge.
41.735434 -111.882388